Power Outages

Multiple power companies in the Local 6 area are reporting power outages related to Thursday's stormy weather. 

As of 4:38 p.m., the Jackson Purchase Energy outage map shows 439 customers without power in McCracken County, as well as four without power in Ballard County and three Graves County. 

Scott Adair with JPEC tells Local 6 crews have been working to repair three broken utility poles. A broken utility pole on Highland Church Road has caused an outage affecting 90 customers. As of about 4:20 p.m., Adair says that outage could take up to three hours to restore. 

About an hour earlier, Scott said two other poles had been hit and broken. One of the poles was hit by a falling tree, which took out some of the pole's cross arms. The other pole was hit by a car. 

Shortly before 4:20 p.m., Gibson Electric told Local 6 it has 1,018 members without power. "The largest outage is affecting 545 members in and around Arlington and west of Bardwell, Kentucky," Gibson spokeswoman Rita Alexander said in an email. "Another 70 are north of Clinton, Kentucky; 359 are east of Newbern, Tennessee; and 44 are in Troy, Tennessee."

For the latest updates on the number of outages in Gibson Electric's service area, visit the company's outage map

Click here to view JPEC's outage map. 

In Illinois and Missouri, Ameren is reporting 802 customers without service in Illinois and 1,693 customers without service in Missouri. Some of the outages are in the Local 6 area, but those with the largest number of affected customers appear to be outside our region. Click here to see Ameren's outage map. 