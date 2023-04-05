CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A line of storms that swept through west Kentucky Wednesday afternoon brought some strong winds and even a probable tornado.
During Local 6 at Five, we brought you live footage of a huge tree that was uprooted along Airport Road in Calloway County. The Local 6 Weather Authority has reason to believe a tornado touched down west of Murray Wednesday afternoon.
It's also possible that a brief tornado touched down near Calvert City.
"I think it's quite possible we had two brief EF0 — maybe low end EF1 — tornadoes hit west Kentucky Wednesday afternoon." Meteorologist Noah Bergren said Wednesday evening after looking at reports and radar data. "Will await National Weather Service Paducah's opinions, but one near Airport Road (2:04 p.m.) in the Murray area and another near Calvert City, KY (1:57 p.m.) just east of Highway 95."
"It's possible that Calvert tornado was unwarned from how fast it formed then dissipated," he added.
Fortunately, we are not experiencing anymore lines or complexes of storms in the Local 6 area Wednesday night, with just some showers expected for the rest of the evening.