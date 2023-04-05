CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A line of storms that swept through west Kentucky Wednesday afternoon brought some strong winds and even a probable tornado. 

During Local 6 at Five, we brought you live footage of a huge tree that was uprooted along Airport Road in Calloway County. 

The Local 6 Weather Authority has reason to believe a tornado touched down west of Murray Wednesday afternoon. 

Fortunately, we are not experiencing anymore lines or complexes of storms in the Local 6 area Wednesday night, with just some showers expected for the rest of the evening. 