CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A line of storms that swept through west Kentucky Wednesday afternoon brought some strong winds and even a probable tornado.
During Local 6 at Five, we brought you live footage of a huge tree that was uprooted along Airport Road in Calloway County.
The Local 6 Weather Authority has reason to believe a tornado touched down west of Murray Wednesday afternoon.
Fortunately, we are not experiencing anymore lines or complexes of storms in the Local 6 area Wednesday night, with just some showers expected for the rest of the evening.