PADUCAH — Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless addressed the stormwater infrastructure issue during Tuesday's city commission meeting after leaders voted down a resolution that would have postponed the recreation and aquatic center project.
The two issues have been tied in the minds of many, as opponents of the project have asked why the city should spend millions of dollars on an aquatic center when Paducah has ongoing flooding issues due to stormwater infrastructure. In particular, Commissioner Richard Abraham has said the funding for the aquatic center should be used for stormwater solutions.
Harless said the commission is continuing to have conversations on how to solve the stormwater problem as they approach the upcoming budget season.
Also during Tuesday's meeting, the commission approved a contract worth more than $440,000 for the Paducah Police Department. The money, all of which comes from a grant from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security, will allow the police department bomb squad to buy an explosive ordinance disposal robot from Remotec Inc.
The commission also introduced a $274,121 contract with Adams Contracting for the Bob Leeper Pedestrian Bridge project over Perkins Creek. The bridge will be about 110-feet long and 10-feet wide. The creek is just northwest of the Stuart Nelson Park ball fields. the bridge will tie the Greenway Trail to the McCracken County Trail System. The city says the project will be paid for through a $100,000 Recreation Trails Grant through the Federal Highway Administration, $80,000 from the city, $30,000 from McCracken County, $30,000 from Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, $5000 from Veolia North America, and $5000 from Geosyntec Consultants.