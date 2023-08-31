PADUCAH, KY — The McCracken County library will begin hosting Story Time again after putting it on hold during the Summer Reading Program.
Story Time is an educational show for babies and small children. Kids will get to join Ms. Nicole on an adventure every week as they listen, learn, and sing along. The event will often have surprise guests like Brary Bear, and Dr. Duck.
The Story Time program encourages early literacy skills, and along with every library program, Story Time is free to everyone.
Story time will be a weekly event beginning on September 5. The program will be every Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. in the second floor meeting room of the McCracken County Library.
If you'd like to see previous Story Time shows you can visit the McLib TV YouTube channel for previously recorded shows from 2021 and 2022.
For the full list of Story Time dates, click here.