FULTON, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed a section of East State Line Street in Fulton Thursday because of concerns regarding a building in the area that was hit by a vehicle.
East State Line Street is part of Kentucky 129. A KYTC news release says a vehicle hit the building, causing damage to the building, which is just east of the KY 307 intersection near Pontotoc Park. The cabinet has closed East Line Street in the 200 block.
The road is closed until engineers have the opportunity to examine the building. KYTC says it does not yet know how long the closure will remain in place.
Cabinet employees have set up message boards and temporary signs to establish a detour around the closed road for commercial truck traffic. That detour is along KY 1218/Reed Road, U.S. 45, and KY 116,
Passenger vehicles can use side streets to navigate around the closure.