HARDIN COUNTY, IL — The Southern 7 Health Department is hosting an event to educate the public about the risk of colorectal cancer and the importance of regular screenings beginning at age 45.
The health department says it is holding the Strollin' through the Colon event in partnership with the Hope Light Foundation, the University of Chicago Medicine Center for Asian Health Equity and the city of Rosiclare, Illinois.
S7HD says the event will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Oct. 1 at the Rosiclare City Park on the River. The Strollin' through the Colon exhibit includes a 20-foot inflatable colon that attendees can walk through before speaking with medical professionals about the importance of early detection and treatment of colon cancer. Additionally, the health department says it will offer free at-home test kits for people ages 45 and up.
“Unfortunately, about 40% of people diagnosed with colon cancer are found in late stages when the survival rate is very low. This is a disease that needs special attention because we can prevent it with screening,” Hope Light Foundation Founding Director Rudy Bess said in a statement released Tuesday.
S7HD says the goal of the event is to educate people about colon cancer risk and to save lives, and the health department is excited to be able to work with its event partners to bring the event to the community again this year.
“The Southern 7 Health Department is delighted to work with the University of Chicago and Hope Light Foundation again this year to raise awareness of CRC, a very deadly disease,” S7HD Executive Director/Public Health Administrator Rhonda Andrews Ray said in a statement.