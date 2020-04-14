When you wake up in the morning you may ask yourself "what day is it?" The COVID-19 pandemic has a lot of people staying in and self-quarantining, not going to school or work. But not everyone is staying at home.
Essential workers are leaving their families every day to keep us safe. We're paying tribute to essential workers in our community with our Stronger Together series, starting with 911 dispatchers like Ashley Gore. She's been a dispatcher at Kentucky State Police Post 1 for 11 years. When you call 911, her voice is one of the ones you hear on the other end of the line.
"We're getting a lot of questions about roads being shut down or can I cross the state line and stuff like that," Gore says. "But the emergency calls don't stop because of this pandemic."
Some days in the control room is quiet. Others dispatchers are fielding calls for shootings, fires, wrecks and other emergencies. No matter the call, it's a dispatchers' job to keep you calm and keep the men and women in blue safe.
"It's definitely a roller coaster, but it's also just part of the job," Gore says. "You just have to always be ready when you walk in that door."
It can be a rewarding job, but it's also draining. Especially when a person in our community, troopers' and first responders' lives are hanging in the balance. "It's kind of scary to think about because if something were to happen and 911's not here there are people who couldn't make it to the hospital or couldn't make it through their situation without us sending someone or responding to their call," Gore says.
It's not a job for everyone, but Gore says it's in her blood. So one the worst days of your life, she's there to be the calm at the other end of the line. "I look at it as if my child calls 911 or if my mom calls 911 I want that person to answer or fix whatever needs to be done." Gore says. "So I try to treat every call like it's my family."
Gore says when you feel like you've helped save one person all the other stuff is worth it. Right now there are dispatchers in their chairs across the Local 6 area and the rest of the country. To them we say thank you for keeping us stronger together.