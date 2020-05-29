They're the ones who patch up our roads and sidewalks, fix road signs, raise the flood wall and even pick up dead animals. But it's not only their regular responsibilities Paducah Public Works drivers have been doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They've been finding different ways to serve our community, especially those who are down on their luck right now. Since March, they've been delivering food from local food pantries to local families, and while it's a different addition to their schedule, it's also a great one.
The bags of food are delivered to people who rely on the Salvation Army, Paducah Cooperative Ministry and Family Service Society.
A lot of the people they're delivering to have lost their jobs, and are trying to figure out how to keep a roof over their heads, so being able to ease some of the burden has been rewarding for all road workers.