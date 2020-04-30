Choosing a career is a big decision. Some people know exactly what they want to do from a young age, for others it may take a little longer.
No matter at what point in your life you decide what you want to be "when you grow up," there's a lot of thought that goes in to it. The American dream is to find something you love, something that when you go to work every day it doesn't feel like a job.
It's your passion, your calling, something that you're drawn to. That's what drives people who go into the medical field.
While we've been working on our stronger together segment, we’ve had the opportunity to talk to so many medical professionals and other essential workers, too.
Something the medical professionals all share is a passion for their jobs and the driving force behind that passion, is you.