As a part of our Stronger Together series, we want to recognize the essential workers at the domestic crisis workers in our region and across the nation. The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center in Paducah is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week – working through the pandemic, to keep its clients safe.
Whether it's answering calls for help, helping them escape dangerous situations, providing a place to stay or food to eat, offering support in court or helping them become financially stable – someone is there for you if you need help.
If you need help, or know someone who does, call: 270-443-6001.