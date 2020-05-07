There's a lot that goes on inside the walls of a hospital. People are being healed, babies are born and lives are being saved. It's an all-around team effort, not only between doctors and nurses, but also the paramedics who are the first to respond to emergencies.
When those sirens are going, seconds can feel like minutes and minutes like an eternity. Through all of that, paramedics are doing everything they can to get patients to the hospital
The first steps to saving lives happen in an ambulance, with a paramedic either administering medications or holding a patient's hand, comforting them on their way to the hospital. It's not a very large area – and it can get cramped, especially with all of the people who are usually there during a call, but it's where miracles are happening every day.