"Empty shelves can be frightening, but empty fields and barns would be devastating." American Farm Bureau Federal President, Zippy Duvall, says farmers are among those who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whether they're putting seeds in the ground, food on our tables, or they're tending to cows, pigs, chickens or other animals, farmers are an essential part of our community.
They're no strangers to having to navigate their way through hard times. Every year there are floods, droughts and other obstacles to overcome. No matter the challenge, they're keeping our community #StrongerTogether.