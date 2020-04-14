When you see flashing lights in your rear view mirror, you may get an uneasy feeling in your stomach, look down at your speedometer and self-consciously hit your brakes. A roadside visit from a police office, sheriff’s deputy or state trooper probably isn’t what you had planned when leaving your house.
Even though you may not always be happy to see them, it’s a comfort to know they’re always out there – protecting us and ready to step in and help us in our time of need.
The focus of our “Stronger Together” series is some of our first responders. We start with the men and women in blue – our law enforcement officers.
“I think that’s what’s most important to me, is that I can say the 20-25 years that I’ve been a police officer, I’ve actually impacted people’s lives,” said Lieutenant Dean Patterson with Kentucky State Police. He started his career there as a dispatcher in 2001 before becoming a trooper in 2004.
He says his job is different every day, but there’s one thing that never changes – the reason he puts on his uniform.
“We see people sometimes on their best but most often times during their worst and anything you can do to make that day a little better for them, give them the comfort, the resources they need to just get through it — and you know you build off of what you’ve learned over the years to try to help the next one a little bit better,” Patterson said.
Lieutenant Patterson has seen a lot in his time with KSP. There are the daily calls for burglaries and wrecks, but he’s had a unique perspective when it comes to history, both in our community and nationally.
He was a dispatcher when the September 11 attacks happened. It’s a moment he says his job was changed forever, as did the way law enforcement do their jobs. In 2005, he was part of a response team after Hurricane Katrina. He saw the devastation caused by the massive storm first-hand. Fast-forward less than four years, he was working the ice storm. Now, he’s facing a new kind of disaster – a national pandemic.
“This is definitely a historic time that we’re living in,” Patterson said. “I can look back years from now and tell my grandchildren and say, ‘this is what I was doing to help that situation.’ We can’t change the coronavirus pandemic, but we can try to make sure that the people around here, have everything they need and we’re getting it as quickly as they can and keep the peace,”
Even with a pandemic happening, there’s still other work to be done.
Don Costello is the fire chief at North Graves and Viola Volunteer Fire Department. It’s been 11 years since his first shift, but the call to serve and sense of dedication to our community started long before that.
“I want to be involved, I want to help it’s something my parents instilled in me,” Costello said. “I know I’ve instilled in mine because the person you have getting out of this truck is my son.”
Chief Costello says every time a call goes out, there’s an adrenaline rush. He says their job isn’t too different from what you see on television, on shows like NBC’s Chicago Fire. Just take away the high risers and replace that with sprawling farmland and close-knit neighborhoods. The training, and the passion for the job, is the same no matter where you go.
At the end of the day, like other first responders and essential workers, they are our family, friends and neighbors all just working to protect our community.
“Just because I’m just classified as an essential worker, doesn’t make me an essential person, I’m no more sensual than anybody else,” Costello said.
Today, and every day, we are thankful for first responders like Chief Costello, Lieutenant Patterson and all of the other men and women who serve our community and beyond.