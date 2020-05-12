When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Even in the hardest times, having a positive outlook can help not only your own mentality, but others as well.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a true test of our personal resiliency, as well as that of our entire community. It's better to give than to receive, and some things we can all give each other, no matter what's going on in the world around us, are hope, encouragement and kindness.
As you wake up this morning, or any morning, you never know what the day will hold. It could be an average, run of the mill, not too exciting one, or you could be just a tank of gas away from a new perspective, a reason to smile, and a shining example of how our community is stronger together.