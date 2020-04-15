When you are in the checkout line, you may exchange pleasantries with the clerk who is checking you out before thanking them and going about your day.
Then there are those you may never see, the workers in the back who are sorting the food that you'll eventually cook for your family.
As part of our stronger together series, we're honoring the grocery store workers who are making sure we're fed during these uncertain times. Their jobs have always been essential – but during a global pandemic -- they're quickly becoming local heroes.