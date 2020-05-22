Health departments are the backbone of the community, a place where you can go to receive care and information. The primary goal for the staff at the Purchase Area Health Department is to help your family live a long and healthy life. Now, that includes tracking the movements of COVID-19.

IMG_9615.jpg

Crystal Knight has been helping and encouraging patients at the health department for nine years. She says she tries to put herself in other people's shoes to help her relate to them. And while it can be stressful at times – including now – she says she will continue going out of her way to make sure you are informed.
IMG_9613.jpg

Lindsey Cunningham is a regional Epidemiologist at the Purchase District Health Department. Right now, her job entails a lot of contact tracing – getting in touch with people who may have been exposed to COVID-19. She says every day presents its own challenges – and they're striving to be both accurate and confident in keeping our community informed.

