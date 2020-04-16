Making sure your home is clean every day isn't an easy task. It's something you may have already been doing every day, well before the COVID-19 pandemic put an extra emphasis on making sure every surface you touch is and stays germ-free.
Imagine your home, now imagine it as two floors, thousands of rooms, millions of surfaces and thousands of people pass through every day, many of which are sick.
That's where the Environmental Services Department at Baptist Health Paducah comes in. They're the men and women who constantly mopping floors, washing walls, wiping down handrails, disinfecting elevators buttons – not to mention keeping patient rooms clean. It's not an easy job, and there's a lot of pressure that comes with it, even without a global pandemic being treated at the hospital.
It hasn't been easy for anyone, including workers on the front lines, but just like the rest of us, they're adjusting and getting through it.