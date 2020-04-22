It’s a great feeling to know that you’ve had a positive influence on someone. There’s a great sense of joy when you see them succeed, whether it’s your kid learning how to hit a baseball – or seeing someone go from a life of poor decisions to turning their life around.
While working at a jail may be a demanding job, it’s these transformations that make it well worth it for the men and women who put on a jailer uniform every day, and go to work.
Despite whatever challenges they may face, jail employees are up for it. They’re not only to keep our community stronger together, but also inspiring the next generation.