They're a team, a well-oiled machine, working together 24/7 to save lives. Hospitals are made up of dozens of different departments and they all play a critical role in helping each other do their jobs.
You see the doctors and nurses going from room-to-room taking care of patients, but what about those you don't see? They’re the ones working behind the scenes – behind the bio-hazard doors of the medical labs. Scientists of all different specialties stay busy examining different types of samples, everything from spinal fluid to dangerous bacteria, and all kinds of infectious materials. That also includes COVID-19.
They’re all working every day to help the doctors help you.