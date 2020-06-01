They're the ones who are caring for some of the most important people in our lives – when we can't be there ourselves. In the process, they become like family. The people who work at nursing homes across our area come to love our parents and grandparents just like they were their own. It's that love and compassion that drives them every day.
Some local nursing home and assisted living facility employees say their jobs are a passion.
“This is where my heart is this is where I feel called and I feel like I can do the most good,” says Parkview Nursing Home & Rehabilitation nurse, Claire Ripe.
It's an opportunity to learn, to grow and to be part of something that's bigger than you.
“When I come in the door and walk down the hall and I see my residents faces, they're smiling and they're waving and they're saying, ‘how are you doing this morning?’ you say, ‘hi’ to everybody it quickly goes away.” Says Brittney York – an occupational therapist at Parkview Nursing Home & Rehabilitation.
Melissa Brenningmeyer says, “The genuine love that they give back when you show them that love you really feel that and they give that same love back to you.”
While the people at nursing homes and assisted living facilities miss their families and there's no way to fill that void, they still have their other family. They still sing, dance, paint and play bingo.
Most importantly, they have love. It's what people like Melissa, Connie, Brittney and Claire bring to them every day, and it's that love that's keeping us all, stronger together.