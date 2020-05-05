It's a difference of just a couple of words, "what matters to you" versus "what's the matter with you." Occupational therapists focus on the first question. They may help patients who are recovering from a stroke or serious injuries learn how to use their body again.
They also work with kids who have disabilities to participate in school and social situations. As a part of our #StrongerTogether series, we’re featuring occupational therapists as they continue to help many gain back their independence every day, and especially during this pandemic.