There are a lot of things we need right now. Some include, food, cleaning supplies and of course, toilet paper. The list can go on and on.
For thousands of people in our community, it includes medications.
There's no question that the people who work at pharmacies like Davis Drugs and Strawberry Hills in Paducah are an essential part of our community.
While the COVID-19 pandemic isn't changing their desire to serve you, it is changing how they have to do it. Instead of meeting you at the counter with a smile, they're filling prescriptions at the drive thru while wearing masks.