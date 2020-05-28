Charlie Barnes oversees the respiratory therapy, sleep lab, neurodiagnostic, outpatient care and cath lab at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Before that – she worked as a respiratory therapist since 2009. At 33 years old, after suffering a heart attack, she found herself in the operating room as a patient -- with her own staff helping her heal and recover.
Tara Rowell has been a respiratory therapist at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital for 17 years. Through her own loss, Rowell says she can relate not only to her patients, but their families too. She's been in their shoes, and that gives her a unique perspective.
Take a deep breath in, and let it out. It's a simple action we all do every day, but can easily be taken for granted.
Breathing is what keeps our hearts pumping, our organs working, and our brains healthy. You already know how important it is, so you can probably imagine how important the medical experts who keep us breathing are. Respiratory therapists do more than just prescribe breathing treatments.
They're some of the first to examine a newborn to make sure he or she is breathing well on their own. They are called to help asthma and COPD patients when their treatments aren't enough. When a patient is at their most critical time of need, and unable to breathe on their own, they are the ones who intubate and put a patient on a ventilator or breathing machine.