Working in the service industry is about more than bringing people food and making sure their drinks stay full. Servers at The Grind Mac & Cheese Burger Bar in Martin, TN hope to bring smiles to everyone’s faces.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced last week that some Tennessee businesses will be able to start reopening Monday, including restaurants and The Grind will be one of them. They and other restaurants will only be able to operate at 50% capacity and they'll all still be wearing their masks.
How restaurant workers are keeping us stronger together, as we continue to fight through the COVID-19 pandemic.