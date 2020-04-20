Close your eyes and imagine the inside of a school classroom, what do you see? Maybe, several books, pencils, notebooks, about 20 or so desks filled with students and a teacher standing at the front of the class at a dry erase board.
Pretty standard stuff, right? About five weeks ago, that would have been a pretty accurate portrayal of Jamie Felts' classroom at Mayfield Elementary.
Now it looks like this – a virtual classroom his living room.
Not exactly what you would consider a "normal" classroom, right? Nothing in our day-to-day lives is really normal right now – and that includes your kids' school days.