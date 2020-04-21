There have been a lot of changes over the past several weeks, things you probably never thought you would experience. So, if you're feeling uneasy or maybe isolated, you're not alone.
For a lot of people, these are feelings they go through every day, even without a global pandemic throwing a wrench in our daily lives. That's why therapists are such an essential part of our community. They take pride in what they do, and enjoy just being a small piece of a giant puzzle in keeping our community strong.