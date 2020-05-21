IMG_9563.jpg

You've probably heard the saying before: "neither rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed routes."

You're probably picturing your postman or woman. The United States Postal Service can add something else to their unofficial motto now, a global pandemic.

Carriers are still out on their routes and workers at the post offices are staying busy helping customers do everything from buying stamps to shipping packages.

You may recognize these two friendly faces – mail carrier Brian Valentine and postal office worker Sharon Woods.

IMG_9561.jpg

Mail carrier Brian Valentine has been delivering your mail and packages for nearly 25 years. He says he's always keeping his faith strong -- praying for those who need it most even during his routes.
SHARON.jpg

Sharon Woods has been working behind the counter at the postal office for more than 20 years. She says her job brings her purpose -- and she's always looking to brighten someone's day.

Tags