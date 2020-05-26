You put your faith in them to take care of one of your most expensive possessions – the thing that helps you get from place to place. Mechanics have always played a big part in how our day-to-day lives operate, and that hasn't changed just because of COVID-19.
Whether it's just back and forth trips to the grocery store or a regular commute for other essential workers, we still have to be on the roads. Mechanics are there to make sure we're able to do that. From the everyday tire rotations and oil changes, to the more serious issues with brakes, car batteries and engines, a global pandemic doesn't mean things are quiet at auto shops.