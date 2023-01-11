SEDALIA, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a bridge on Poyners Chapel Road in Graves County was found to be structurally unsound and will be closed until further notice.
According to a Wednesday release from the KYTC, inspectors determined the Little Cypress Branch Bridge should be closed to all traffic after finding issues with the condition of the bridge's substructure.
The KYTC says the bridge is along Poyners Chapel Road, west of Cuba Road, in southwestern Graves County.
KYTC engineers will assist the county in inspecting and evaluating the bridge to determine whether it can be repaired or should be replaced, the cabinet says.
According to their release, all bridges in the Commonwealth get a detailed inspection every two years, with long-span lake and river bridges getting an additional annual walk-through inspection.