BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Ballard County Schools says a high school student received a terroristic threatening citation Tuesday after allegedly making threatening comments while on school property.
The student is accused of making threatening statements while at school Monday afternoon, according to a letter emailed to parents that was also shared on the Ballard County Schools Facebook page.
The message says "at no time were any students, staff, or property in danger," but that changes to state law were put in place this summer to deal with "even false threats that are intended to cause serious fear to students, parents, or school personnel."
The district says the student was cited by the Ballard County Sheriff's Office, and has been suspended from school pending decisions from school administrators on further disciplinary measures.
In full, the message posted to Facebook reads:
"An email has gone out to all parents/guardians with this message:
"After further investigation by the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies served a citation for terroristic threatening to one high-school student today in connection with inappropriate threatening statements made on school property on Monday afternoon.
"Both the BCSO and school administrators stress that at no time were any students, staff, or property in danger. However, changes in state law (KRS 508.078) that became effective on July 1 were put in place to combat even false threats that are intended to cause serious fear to students, parents, or school personnel.
"'Parents received letters at the beginning of the school year about the stern consequences of anyone making such threatening statements, and a new section about terroristic threatening was added in our district Code of Behavior this year,' said Dr. Casey Allen, Ballard superintendent. 'We intend to take these incidents very seriously.'
"Per the Code of Behavior, the student has been suspended from school, pending administrator decisions on other appropriate disciplinary action."