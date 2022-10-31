MARION, IL — A Marion High School student was arrested today in connection to his possible involvement in a fatal Carbondale shooting.
According to a Monday release from the Marion Police Department, the student was wanted for a felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon warrant in connection to the shooting. An officer at the school reportedly recognized the student and knew there was an active warrant out for his arrest.
Police say the student refused to voluntarily go to the office to speak with the officer and resisted arrest when the officer attempted to take him in to custody.
When school monitors attempted to help the officer, other students physically interfered by "placing their hands" on them, the release says.
The student was arrested and is now with Carbondale Police Department Detectives, the release says.
The investigation is still ongoing.