Weather Alert

...Patchy Freezing Fog Possible Through Tonight... Areas of dense fog have formed across the region and in a few areas temperatures have and will continue to fall below freezing. This will likely lead to a few areas of freezing fog through early Saturday morning. Freezing fog can result in surfaces becoming slick as moisture from the fog freezes on contact. Roadway temperatures across the region appear to be too warm for widespread slick spots, but a few are possible especially on bridges and overpasses. Surfaces such as sidewalks and wooden decks may also become slick.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibility's dropping to one quarter of a mile or less. * WHERE...Across portions of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky. * WHEN...Starting this evening by 9 to 10 pm and lasting through early morning Saturday. * IMPACTS...Expect rapid changes to visibilities and areas of low visibility that will make travel difficult. Travelers on Interstates 24, 55, 57, 64, 69 and 169 in the quad- state region should be prepared for reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down... use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&