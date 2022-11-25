MURRAY, KY — Attention art lovers, Murray State University's Waterfield Library is hosting an exhibit of works by Murray State art students through Dec. 6.
The Mom's Fridge exhibit showcases paintings by students in two Murray State courses.
The exhibit was organized by visiting assistant professor of painting Jessica Fife. In a statement, she explains why having their works in this exhibit is important for students' education.
“It’s imperative as an artist to find your voice, create a series of work, and exhibit that work,” said Fife. “There are so many benefits, from having a deadline to creating an artist biography. The Waterfield Library Gallery is a wonderful space, and I am very excited to have the students show their work there.”
The library is at 1400 North 15th St. in Murray, Kentucky. Click here to see the library's hours of operation.
Students whose work you can find in the exhibit include:
- Bethany Burbage, a junior from Nebo, Kentucky.
- Brooklyn Burnett, a senior from Louisville, Kentucky.
- Lindsey Duncan, a junior from Bowling Green, Kentucky.
- Gabby Gillette, a senior from Livermore, Kentucky.
- Lisa Greene, a junior from Cadiz, Kentucky.
- Benson Greenwell, a junior from Uniontown, Kentucky.
- Wesley Hammer, a sophomore from Clarksville, Tennessee.
- Jean Lorrah, a graduate student from Murray.
- Jamie Myres, a student from Shelbyville, Kentucky.
- Sammi Poat, a senior from Jackson, Missouri.
- Gretchen Ruth, a junior from Louisville.
- Kaley Shackelford, a senior from Jackson, Tennessee.
- Daisy Slucher, a senior from Louisville.
- Laurie Snellen, a senior from Murray.
- Skyler Stewart, a sophomore from Murray.