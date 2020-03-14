NASHVILLE, TV -- A non-residential undergraduate student at Vanderbilt University has tested positive for the coronavirus disease and is currently self-isolating off campus.
The university's website says that the student was on campus this past week.
The website says that the university is working with public health officials to follow up with those who might have been exposed to the virus.
Students on campus who begin to experience symptoms should contact the student health center, while faculty, staff, and postdocs should contact the Occupational Health Clinic for further evaluation.
The university website says they are continuing enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols. These actions include:
- Twice-a-day cleaning of high-touch areas, such as doorknobs, elevator buttons, etc
- Installation of additional free-standing hand sanitizing stations across campus
- Disinfected childcare centers and other high-touch university facilities