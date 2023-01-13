CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A student was removed from the campus of Calloway County High School after officials found a shotgun and hunting ammunition in the student's truck Friday morning, the school district's superintendent says.
In a statement posted to Facebook, Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle says that around 8 a.m., a parent who was dropping a student off at Calloway County High School told school officials that they saw what could be a weapon in another student's vehicle.
"School officials and law enforcement reacted immediately and identified a 'splat-gun' visible in the vehicle," Settle's statement reads. "Prior to the interior search of the vehicle, the student informed officials that there was a shotgun and hunting ammunition/equipment under the seat of the truck. Those items were immediately secured by law enforcement and the student was removed from campus."