CHICAGO (WMAQ) — A security guard and a student were shot outside a Chicago school Tuesday.
Officials said the student who was shot, a 14-year-old girl, was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious to critical condition. Police said she was shot three times in the abdomen.
The security guard, who was also taken to a local hospital, is said to be in fair condition after he was shot in the arm.
The shooting happened outside Wendell Phillips Academy High School as students were being dismissed for the day. The two were shot as the security guard was opening a door to let students out for the day at 3:20 p.m.
So far, no arrests have been made.