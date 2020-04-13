McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The ceremonies may have been cancelled due to COVID-19, but Western Kentucky University found a way to recognize outstanding high school journalist, including those from McCracken County High School.
The 2020 Kentucky Mark of Excellence Competition highlights the important role played by high school journalists in their local communities. This year, the Mustang Media team earned several recognitions.
Daegon Byers won first place in News Videography for a story about what it's like interning at WPSD Local 6. You can watch his video here.
Luke Resser and Sam Vasseur tied in second place in Narrative Film for their film produced during last year's SkillsUSA competition. You can watch their video here.
Nick Story won third place in Most Valuable Broadcast Team Member for his work editing almost every Mustang TV newscast during the first semester, and so much more.
The Mustang Media team placed second overall in High School Broadcast/ Newscast. You can watch their broadcast here.