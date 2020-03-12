CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois University Carbondale faculty and staff are setting up online classes for their students. That work comes after the university announced it's extending its spring break for a week due to the coronavirus.
The students will be taking online classes until further notice. At a news conference, university leaders said they've canceled all planned events that would have involved more than 25 people. It's all about social distancing and keeping large crowds apart. SIU has restricted international travel as well. SIU Health Service's is trying to get the ability to do the testing at their facility.
"I would really like to do the testing in our facility and not send them out in the community where the resources are just as limited as we have. So we are trying to navigate the details. We are still encouraging people call the health service's if they're concerned. If we feel they are at risk we will meet them at the door, put a mask on them then we will take them to a room and go further than that," said SIU Health Service Medical Chief of Staff Paul Bennett.