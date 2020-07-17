MARTIN, TN- A group of students at The University of Tennessee at Martin, "Skyhawks for a Required Class in African American History," want major educational and culture changes at the college. They held a demonstration in front of the university's administration building Friday evening.
As the rain poured down, demonstrators held their signs up on University Street to spread their message. Alexis Millsaps, Black Student Association Civil Rights Chair at UT Martin, wants to see the change happen now.
"I think that's what a lot of us have in mind at this point. In realizing what privileges you have, or don't have," Millsaps said.
"And then sort of recognizing what role you play in changing those things, or accomplishing whatever else you think you need to accomplish."
The group is making three demands for the college:
- UT Martin must hold students accountable for any racist actions.
- The university shall require a class in African American History and Thought for all students.
- The university will create and fund an African American Studies Institute.
In a video posted to social media, UTM students were hear using racial slurs. Millsaps wants to see her school lead by example, and take action.
"The potential that UTM has to be sort of on the front line of this, and for it to sort of go on the other campuses just in the UT system and maybe Tennessee, we're definitely thinking of those things as well," Millsaps said.
The group wants these short-term changes, to change the culture of the university for future students.
"We're just asking for action that leads to positive change to essentially set the precedent for UT Martin for years to come," Millsaps said. "It's not just about right now, and we're hoping they realize that we're looking to the future and we're asking them to do the same thing."
The group is planning more demonstrations and events for the start of the school year on August 17th. Millsaps says the proposal for the African American History class requirement has multiple options for how students could complete the class credit.
A link to the UT Martin Black Student Association webpage can be found here.