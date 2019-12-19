Concord Food Collection

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The numbers are in! Students participating in Paducah Power's Christmas in the Park School Challenge collected more than 45,000 pounds of food for people in need.

Each year, students compete to see who can collect the most food.

Paducah Power spokeswoman Andrea Underwood sent Local 6 the list of schools and their rankings in this year's challenge.

They compete in two categories: schools with enrollment of 499 students or fewer, and schools with enrollment of 500 students or more.

In the 499 or fewer category, Hendron Lone Oak Elementary won first place. In the 500-plus category, Concord Elementary won first place.

No matter where their school ended up ranked in the challenge, everyone who participated worked hard to help feed the hungry in their community.

Here are the full lists of schools:

Schools with enrollment of 1-499

School Total pounds Pounds per student Place
Hendron Lone Oak Elementary 4,220 8.9787 First place
Lone Oak Intermediate 3,895 8.1485 Runner up
Heath Elementary 3,805 8.0957
Community Christian Academy Middle/High 1,395 5.34
St. Mary 770 4.904
Heath Middle 1,925 4.268
Reidland Intermediate 905 4.113
Reidland Middle 930 2.597 Spirit Award
McNabb Elementary 505 1.332
Morgan Elementary 270 0.683

Schools with enrollment 500 +

School Total pounds Pounds per student Place
Concord 13,705 22.65 First place
Lone Oak Elementary 6,250 11.34 Runner up
Paducah Tilghman High School 2,785 3.295
Lone Oak Middle 1,790 2.265
Paducah Middle 930 1.38
McCracken County High School 1,305 0.660

