MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The numbers are in! Students participating in Paducah Power's Christmas in the Park School Challenge collected more than 45,000 pounds of food for people in need.
Each year, students compete to see who can collect the most food.
Paducah Power spokeswoman Andrea Underwood sent Local 6 the list of schools and their rankings in this year's challenge.
They compete in two categories: schools with enrollment of 499 students or fewer, and schools with enrollment of 500 students or more.
In the 499 or fewer category, Hendron Lone Oak Elementary won first place. In the 500-plus category, Concord Elementary won first place.
No matter where their school ended up ranked in the challenge, everyone who participated worked hard to help feed the hungry in their community.
Here are the full lists of schools:
Schools with enrollment of 1-499
|School
|Total pounds
|Pounds per student
|Place
|Hendron Lone Oak Elementary
|4,220
|8.9787
|First place
|Lone Oak Intermediate
|3,895
|8.1485
|Runner up
|Heath Elementary
|3,805
|8.0957
|Community Christian Academy Middle/High
|1,395
|5.34
|St. Mary
|770
|4.904
|Heath Middle
|1,925
|4.268
|Reidland Intermediate
|905
|4.113
|Reidland Middle
|930
|2.597
|Spirit Award
|McNabb Elementary
|505
|1.332
|Morgan Elementary
|270
|0.683
Schools with enrollment 500 +
|School
|Total pounds
|Pounds per student
|Place
|Concord
|13,705
|22.65
|First place
|Lone Oak Elementary
|6,250
|11.34
|Runner up
|Paducah Tilghman High School
|2,785
|3.295
|Lone Oak Middle
|1,790
|2.265
|Paducah Middle
|930
|1.38
|McCracken County High School
|1,305
|0.660