PADUCAH — For the second day in a row, students walked out of Paducah Tilghman High School Friday. The walkouts are in protest of a 2002 photo that recently surfaced of Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively in blackface.
Friday's walkout took place at 1:39 p.m., at the beginning of 7th period. The group of students went to the football stadium, as they did during a walkout Thursday. About 60 students participated Friday.
As they did Thursday, the students sat on the bleachers for a short while, and with some speaking regarding the concerns the photo raised. After many of the students filed out, a smaller group of fewer than 20 gathered around students who appeared to be leading the protest. Though not socially distanced, all of the students appeared to be wearing masks.