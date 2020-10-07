GLEASON, TN — A seventh-grade class at a school in west Tennessee paid tribute Wednesday to a classmate whose life was tragically cut short last year.
The Gleason class of 2026 held a memorial service Wednesday for Carlie Hugueley. She was killed in a car crash in May of 2019. A memorial planned for the anniversary of her death was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the group of seventh-grade students, who were fifth-graders when their classmate passed away, were able to pay tribute to her memory on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
At the memorial, a small group of family members gathered near a tree that was planted in Carlie's honor.
Her classmates formed a circle on the edge of the lawn surrounding Carlie's family.
Several people spoke at Carlie's memorial, including her mother, Kammy Hugueley.
Hugueley thanked Carlie's classmates and the community for their support.
"I never got a chance to publicly thank you and the community for all you have done for us, and I want to thank you now," she said. "Carlie loved each and every one of you. You were like family."