MARION, IL — Three suspects are behind bars facing aggravated battery charges after nearly 40 Marion Junior High students were struck with water-gel pellets from a passing vehicle on Wednesday morning.
According to a morning release from the City of Marion Police Department, 18-year-old Eadin Stewart of Johnston City; 23-year-old Ryan Nance of Carterville; and 18-year-old Travis Rule of Energy were charged with 38 counts of aggravated battery and transported to the Williamson County Jail.
Officers say they were called to the south side of the Marion Jr. High School on Monday morning after receiving reports that several students were struck by projectiles from an "Orbeez or airsoft type weapon."
According to a statement shared to social media by the school on Wednesday, students were outside as part of a physical education class when they were struck.
Officers learned the suspected vehicle was a black Chrysler passenger four door, which witnesses said fled the scene. According to the release, as officers were investigating at the school they received reports that another person was struck by an "orbeez pellet" on W. Boulevard St.
They soon located a black Chrysler parked at a Casey's General Store, and when they approached, they saw Orbeez pellets lying on the seats and floorboards. Officers say they then took the three men into custody.
According to the release, the incident appeared to be part of a TikTok challenge.
Officers say the investigation is still ongoing.
