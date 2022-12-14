PADUCAH — Generosity was on display today as local schools collected thousands of pounds of canned food and other nonperishable foods for Paducah Power System's annual School Challenge. Those donations will help feed the hungry in our community.
Local 6 video shows donations at Paducah Tilghman High School and Paducah Middle School.
Paducah Tilghman teacher Jarrett Nantz talked with us about how the annual canned food drive teaches student an important life lesson.
"I want them to know that school isn't just about learning and books. It's about helping your community and giving back to them, especially with people hurting in the community like they are," Nantz said. "I think it's important the kids know they can do something to help people out."
While the School Challenge is over, the Christmas in the Park food drive and free holiday light display at Noble Park in Paducah continues through Dec. 31. The display is open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Paducah Power says the winners of this year's School Challenge will be announced on Thursday.