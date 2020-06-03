FRANKFORT – Map the Meal Gap, released today by Feeding America, provides local-level estimates of food insecurity across the United States.
Food insecurity is a measure defined by the USDA as lack of access to enough food for an active, healthy life for all household members.
In conjunction with the Map the Meal Gap study, which uses the most recent data from the United States Department of Agriculture and Census Bureau, Feeding America has released an interactive map based on its recently released study, The Impact of the Coronavirus on Local Food Insecurity, which used the Map the Meal Gap model to predict changes to food insecurity rates for the overall population and children in response to projected changes to poverty and unemployment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That analysis shows that progress made to food insecurity in the U.S. this past decade will likely be wiped out and food insecurity rates will climb higher than the peak of the Great Recession, potentially going from more than 37 million people facing hunger in 2018 up to more than 54 million in 2020. In Kentucky, an additional 234,000 people could become food insecure in the wake of the pandemic.
“It is unacceptable that even before the pandemic struck, 1 in 7 Kentuckians did not always know where their next meal would come from,” said Feeding Kentucky Executive Director Tamara Sandberg.
“Making matters worse is that many of these individuals do not qualify for federal nutrition assistance programs. They have nowhere else to turn but the charitable food sector, which is struggling to keep pace with the need for food assistance. We call on partners in government, business, education, agricultural and faith-based sectors to continue working to close the meal gap and end hunger in Kentucky.”
Per Map the Meal Gap 2020, food insecurity exists in all 120 counties. Kentucky has the 8th highest rate of overall food insecurity in the United States.
The report also shows that children are more likely to be food insecure, with the child food insecurity rate at 18.9% compared to 14.8% for the overall population for Kentucky. Kentucky’s child food-insecurity rates remain higher than the national rate of 15.2%.
Overall food insecurity in Kentucky ranges from a low of 6.9 percent of the population in Oldham County up to 24.8 percent in Harlan County.
The analysis also finds that 33% of residents of Kentucky who are food insecure are likely ineligible for federal nutrition assistance under current program requirements. This means that many households must rely even more on charitable food assistance.
According to the COVID-19 impact analysis, all counties across the country will likely see increased rates of food insecurity. In Kentucky, the pandemic is projected to increase the food insecurity rate by 35%. Nearly 900,000 Kentuckians may experience food insecurity because of COVID-19.
The Feeding America studies underscore the extent of need that remains in communities across the U.S. While food insecurity affects every community.