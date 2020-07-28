MARYLAND — The Methadone Centers team put together a study of over 200,000 tweets that mentioned alcohol consumption and used textual sentiment analysis to find out which state ranked the highest in mentions.
Methadone Centers say people consume alcohol more than any other substance, including illicit drugs, tobacco, and marijuana. Alcohol plays an important role in social interactions of most cultures, and because of the nationwide quarantine, many people have found themselves drinking more frequently, and often alone.
In order to truly understand what states in the U.S. struggled the most with alcohol consumption, the Methadone Centers ran a study of over 200,000 tweets to see what states had the highest number of alcohol mentions on Twitter.
The top 5 states are South Caroline at number one, then Utah, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington.
Missouri ranked number 10, Tennessee sits at number 38, Illinois below that at number 40, and Kentucky taking the back seat at number 41.
The Methadone Centers says to determine the states speaking about alcohol the most on Twitter, they collected 201,875 tweets mentioning alcohol types for 30 days. This included a random sampling of tweets in the U.S. containing the words beer, cider, wine, whiskey, brandy, vodka, rum, gin, tequila, absinthe, and liqueur.
The Centers collected this data by using textual analysis that included date, time, location, city, state, country, tweet text, images, photos, user IDs, number of likes, number of retweets, and comments. Then they determined each state's weighted average based on the population.
