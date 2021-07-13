MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Looking for a way to help local students succeed this school year? The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County is holding its annual Stuff the Bus supply drive this Saturday.
The school supply drive sponsored by Paducah Bank will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 17 at both Walmart locations and Sam's Club in Paducah.
The United Way says volunteers will give school supply lists to shoppers at each location — the Walmart on Hinkleville Road, the Walmart on Irvin Cobb Drive and the Sam's Club on James Sanders Boulevard. Participants can buy school supplies while doing their usual shopping, and then drop their donations off on their way out of the stores. Cash donations will also be accepted,
The Stuff the Bus drive will put school supplies into the hands of public and private school students in Paducah and McCracken County.
Those who don't want to participate in person can donate online through the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County website.