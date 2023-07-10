PADUCAH — Substance abuse might seem like a young person's problem, but older adults are increasingly impacted.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse reported in 2018 that nearly 1 million adults ages 65 and older live with a substance use disorder.
But is this a local problem? Four Rivers Behavioral Health says it is. While the agency didn’t have exact numbers to share with us, providers there said they see it in person, every day.
Their message: No matter your age, you can still get help.
"I am an instrument," said Rodney Carter. That was part of his devotional reading this week. The 61 year old is taking steps toward recovery from meth, marijuana and alcohol.
Right now, he's getting treatment at a rehab facility.
"Lost my family, lost everything because of my addiction," said Carter. "And this place has helped me bring back the love of my heart, love for me, the respect for me, and now I can love someone else."
While the National Institute of Drug Abuse says illicit drug use typically drops after young adulthood, the number of older adults admitted to treatment facilities is on the rise.
Experts at Four Rivers Behavioral Health said the list of possible substances an older adult may struggle with is extensive.
"Any prescription medications between opioids, pain killers, any benzodiazepines, any alcohol, because it's very socially common and readily available, methamphetamine, of course fentanyl," said Brittney Heisner, a clinical practitioner with Four Rivers.
While Four Rivers didn’t have exact numbers to illustrate the increase locally, experts there said national trends trickle down.
Treatment looks different for every person providers see.
"We just try to meet people where they're at and what are they're willing to do as far as treatment and what are they able to do for treatment," said Heisner.
Carter started treatment in January.
It's taught him that help is crucial at any age.
"There's a lot of older gentlemen and women in addiction that relates to me, and I've been around. I've seen them around," said Carter.
He plans to keep taking steps toward changing his life.
"I've got more life behind me than I do in front of me, and I'm willing today in my heart to accept that. And for my rest of my days on forward, I'm willing to work and recover," said Carter.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse also says older adults are likely to unintentionally misuse medicines. Just as they may sometimes forget to take medicines, they may also accidentally take them too often or take the wrong amount.