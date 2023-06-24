GRAND RIVERS, KY — Sugar Creek Flower Farm invites the public to their first weekend open for the season. " The flowers have exploded with blooms," according to Sugar Creek Flower Farm.
In a Facebook post made on Friday, June 22, the farm expressed its excitement about opening its doors at 10 a.m. on Saturday to the public.
The flower farm is located at 845 Sugar Creek Rd, Grand Rivers, KY 42045, and offers several fun activities for the family to enjoy, including:
- Flower picking.
- Several photo set-ups.
- Snacks from the Sugar Shack Cabin.
- A build your own Terrarium Bar.
“We have something for everyone to enjoy this season! Bring a friend, Bring a smile and that’s all you need as we provide the rest,” according to the farm.