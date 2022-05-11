PADUCAH — Inflation is hitting homes, and specifically kitchen tables, nationwide. It's forcing some families to apply for extra assistance just to get by, especially during the summer months. Because children won't be in school, that means higher grocery bills for families.
Last week, 75 households — which adds up to about 200 people — applied for food assistance last week from the Family Service Society. However, some school districts are helping out in a big way to ease the burden for families.
Leeann Harvey, along with the rest of the kitchen staff in Ballard County Schools, goes above and beyond the usual cafeteria duties to feed students.
"I can tell when somebody needs extra. A lot of times once they figure out I'm not here to hurt them but to help them, they will come up to me," says Harvey.
They feed students year round. Food service director Amber Hayes says summer is no different.
"It is super important because there is such a high poverty level that people don't see and a food deficit for so many of our families," says Hayes.
They're always prepared to feed more mouths during warmer months, and inflation is playing a role in who needs extra help this year.
"We get phone calls about it from time to time — parents asking for extras for their kids things of that nature. We do try to be knowledgeable about that and focus on the ones we know. We just take care of our own," says Hayes.
The Family Service Society in Paducah is also taking care of Paducah's own. Inflation is hitting their clients' pockets.
"Having to pay an extra $5 in gas means that's $5 less that they can put towards their food," says Executive Director Candace Wolleben.
Wolleben says summer represents their most impacted months for a couple of reasons.
"Summer is always the hardest hit month for us in terms of need, but it's also the hardest hit in terms of our donations are lower than ever," says Wolleben.
Oftentimes, people donate food items like corn and green beans, so they're in need of things like peanut butter, snack foods, stuffing and skillet meals. For a schedule of meal delivery and pickup times for Ballard County Schools, click here.